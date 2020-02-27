e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Microsoft predicts revenue miss for its Windows unit due to coronavirus

Microsoft predicts revenue miss for its Windows unit due to coronavirus

Microsoft is the second company in the trillion dollar club to withdraw outlook. Earlier this month, Apple said that it may not be able to meet its March-quarter sales forecast.

tech Updated: Feb 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact
Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact (Pixabay)
         

Microsoft Inc said on Wednesday it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast for its Windows and personal computing business as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, sending its shares down more than 1% in after-market trading.

The company said the remaining elements of its fiscal third-quarter outlook were unchanged.

“Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated,” the company said in a statement. Broad swaths of the Chinese economy have shut down or slowed because of the virus.

Microsoft is the second company in the trillion dollar club to withdraw outlook. Earlier this month, Apple said that it may not be able to meet its March-quarter sales forecast. The software maker had previously expected the More Personal Computing unit, which houses Windows, to post third-quarter revenue between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion.

ALSO READ: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip factory shut due to Coronavirus outbreak

Its Windows and Surface computers had been more negatively impacted than expected, Microsoft said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak, believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

tags
top news
‘Factually incorrect, misleading’: India on US panel statement on Delhi violence
‘Factually incorrect, misleading’: India on US panel statement on Delhi violence
‘Classic hit-and-run injustice by BJP’: Cong on transfer of Delhi HC judge
‘Classic hit-and-run injustice by BJP’: Cong on transfer of Delhi HC judge
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
Here’s why you are unable to clean trash on your Gmail app
Here’s why you are unable to clean trash on your Gmail app
Waste to luxury: Audi is making seat upholstery from disposed PET bottles
Waste to luxury: Audi is making seat upholstery from disposed PET bottles
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech