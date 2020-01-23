e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Microsoft previews how apps will work on dual-screen devices

Microsoft previews how apps will work on dual-screen devices

Dual-screen devices are coming later this year. Microsoft gives a preview of the interface on such dual-screen devices.

tech Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dual-screen devices are coming soon
Dual-screen devices are coming soon(Microsoft )
         

Microsoft is at the forefront of dual-screen devices which are going to be plenty in 2020. Last year, the company introduced Surface Neo and Surface Duo reference devices for dual-screen devices. Now, Microsoft has given more details about how the interface on the future dual-screen devices will be.

Microsoft said the app will occupy a single screen by default but users can “span the app” to use it on the screens when the device is double-portrait or double landscape layout.

“You can programmatically enable full-screen mode for your app at any time, but spanning is limited to user activity for now,” said the company in a blog post.

Microsoft is also opening its Android emulator for the Surface Duo to developers. The emulator will help developers test their applications in advance for the new form factor.

Microsoft Emulator for dual screens
Microsoft Emulator for dual screens ( Microsoft )

ALSO READ: At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones

Developers can expect the new Windows 10x, the custom operating system for dual-screen devices to offer responsive app layouts and support for different orientations. It also ensures support different kind of inputs as well as basic elements such as drag and drop or multi-instance.

“Users are empowered to have full control over how they use your app, including when they want to span your app. Some apps, like calculators, may not look great or derive any benefit from this configuration, but it’s still the user’s choice. However, you might decide that since most users won’t choose to span your app, it’s okay to not do anything to accommodate the user’s action,” Microsoft explained in a separate post.

tags
top news
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
30 Indian nurses ‘quarantined’ in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
This ISRO tech could replace GPS on your smartphone: Key things to know
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech