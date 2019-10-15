Microsoft Project xCloud public preview goes live

tech

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:32 IST

Microsoft has started public trials for its cloud-based gaming platform ‘Project xCloud’. Interested users can sign up for the Project xCloud preview to try out cloud gaming in beta. At present, Project xCloud is available only in the US, UK and South Korea.

Announced last October, Microsoft’s Project xCloud aims to give console gaming experience on smartphones. Project xCloud is compatible only with Android smartphones or tablets running on Android 6.0 or above. Players also require an Xbox One controller which will connect to the phone via Bluetooth. Project xCloud will stream games on mobile internet and Wi-Fi as well. The company said Project xCloud will be optimised for 4G connectivity and for 5G as well.

“Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects. It’s time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios, and this is where you come in,” said Kareem Choudhry, Corporate VP of Microsoft’s Gaming Cloud.

At launch Microsoft is offering Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves on Project xCloud. The company will roll out more games on Project xCloud in the future. Kareem had previously demonstrated Forza Horizon 4 on Project xCloud but this game isn’t available as yet.

Google is also slated to launch its cloud gaming service ‘Stadia’ in November. Google Stadia will launch at $129 for the “founders edition bundle” hardware pack along with a monthly subscription of $9.99. Google will offer free games like Destiny 2 and paid games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:32 IST