Microsoft releases unified Office app for Android smartphones

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:38 IST

Word, Excel and Powerpoint are the most commonly used apps available as a part of Microsoft’s Office suite. However, up until now Android users had to download the three apps separately on their smartphones to be able to use them. But not anymore.

Microsoft has launched a unified Office app for Android smartphone users that combines the three apps into a single app allowing users to make and edit documents, prepare presentations and create spreadsheets all within one single app.

In addition to that, users can also snap a picture and turn it into an editable Word file, convert a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet, create PowerPoint presentation by selecting images from your phone and create automatically enhanced digital images of whiteboards and documents with Office Lens features integrated into the app.

But wait there’s more. Users can also create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents, sign PDFs using their fingers, jot down ideas and notes with Sticky Notes and scan QR codes to open links using Microsoft’s new Office app.

That said, there is a caveat. Android Police notes that the app doesn’t support tablets and Chromebooks yet. The company in a statement to the publication said that it has nothing to share about tablet support yet.