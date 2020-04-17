Microsoft releases Window 10 May 2020 update to testers: Here’s what’s new

tech

Microsoft has released the final version of its Windows 10 May 2020 update to its users. While the final update will make its way to the users in May, interested users can get it today by joining Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring.

The May 2020 Windows 10 update includes a host of new features and changes. Right from additions to the company’s virtual assistant, Cortana, to improved disk usage to improving the Bluetooth pairing experience, the update that has been released for the testers today has a lot to offer.

Here are some of the top features coming to Windows 10 next month:

-- Microsoft has undocked the app from the taskbar. This would allow users to move or resize Cortana like any other app on Windows. The company has also added another feature to Cortana that would allow users to interact with the company’s virtual assistant by either speaker or typing their query. Additionally, Cortana is also getting improved email skills, calendar skills and Windows skills among other things, Microsoft wrote in a blog.

-- The company has added four new quick web searchers to the Windows 10 Search Home that give users a fast access to things accessibility features such as weather, news, today in history and new movies.

-- With the May 2020 update Microsoft is also adding a bunch of new kaimoji, faces with expressions you can make by combining various characters, to Windows 10.

-- Microsoft is also adding support for Windows Hello Pin to Safe Mode.This means that Windows 10 users will be able to use their Windows Hello PIN to sign-in to their PCs in Safe Mode.

-- Another update coming to Windows 10 pertains to the cameras in a network. Windows 10 will now allow users to associate network cameras to their PCs, which in turn would allow users to capture images and stream video in camera applications.

-- Microsoft is also making changes to Windows 10’s Bluetooth pairing experience. Pairing will now be done in notifications, which will free users from the trouble of going to the Settings every time they have to pair a new device. The company has also added a Dismiss button to the first notification to users more control while using Swift Pair.

In addition to this, Microsoft has also rolled out a new tablet experience for 2-in-1 convertible PCs, updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management and Windows Cloud Infrastructure among others.