Microsoft reveals full specification list of Xbox Series X gaming console

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:10 IST

It has been a few months since Microsoft took the wraps off its Xbox Series X gaming console. The device is not yet available but has already been showcased and announced. Although the Redmond-based tech firm didn’t reveal the entire specifications at the time of the launch, it has done so now. The specs have been revealed by Will Tuttle in the official Xbox blog post.

As per the post, the Xbox Series X features an octa-core custom AMD Zen 2 CPU (7nm process) clocked at 3.8GHz along with a custom RDNA 2 GPU in addition to 12 TFLOPS and 52 CUs (Compute Units). You also get 16GB GDDR6 RAM a memory bandwidth of 10GB at 560 GB/s and 6GB at 336 GB/s. As for the storage, the Series X will bring you 1TB custom NVME SSD drive along with the support for 1TB expansion card. It also supports USB 3.2 External HDD storage.

With a 4K UHD Blu-Ray optical drive, the Xbox Series X can support up to 4K resolution 60fps or up to 120fps graphics.

The post also mentioned the ‘secret sauce’ behind faster loading times of the games. The Xbox Series X’s ‘Velocity Architecture’ features “a custom NVMe SSD, a dedicated hardware decompression block, the all new DirectStorage API, and Sampler Feedback Streaming.”

Finally, for the compatibility, the Xbox Series X users can play old games and they are supposed to run with “improved boot and load times, more stable frame rates, higher resolutions and improved innovation,” as per the post.

The Xbox Series X will launch later this year but there is no exact launch date revealed yet.