Microsoft rolls out new Windows Terminal for Windows 10

Microsoft has released a new Windows Terminal through the Windows Store today. The Windows Terminal is a central location to access the traditional cmd line, PowerShell, and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

According to The Verge, the new Windows Terminal app includes support for multiple tabs, themes, and customisation for developers, and more. However, you will need to edit a JSON file for access to all customisation options.

It will also support full GPU-based text rendering and emoji. This is the first of the several preview releases promised by Microsoft and the Windows Terminal 1.0 is likely to arrive in the Microsoft Store this winter.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 16:14 IST