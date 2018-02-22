Microsoft’s ‘Always On’ PCs powered by Qualcomm chip to launch soon

Global chip-maker Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft have collaborated with leading retailers from across the world to offer new “always connected” Windows 10 PCs powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform.

Retailers in the US, Australia, China, Italy, France and the UK will offer a range of new Windows 10 PCs from Asus, HP and Lenovo, the companies announced on Thursday.

“Our collaboration together with Microsoft has continued to build momentum for the Always Connected PC category,” said Don McGuire, Vice President, Global Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“With the growing list of commitments from leading mobile operators worldwide, Snapdragon powered Always Connected PCs are engineered to offer consumers a compelling and powerful mobile computing experience, with instant on capability, always on connectivity* and ‘beyond all-day’ battery life in innovative, thin and light designs,” he added.

Consumers around the world will be able to experience first-hand how the Snapdragon-powered “always connected” PCs are designed to give the best smartphone features.

“Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies have worked closely with leading PC manufacturers to push the boundaries of what a Windows PC can do and how it performs, while still offering the features and innovative experiences that Windows 10 users expect,” added Matt Barlow, Corporate Vice President of Windows and Devices, Microsoft.

Lenovo had showed a glimpse of its Always On Connected PC at CES 2018 in January. Lenovo announced the details of Miix 630 2-in-1 detachable PC which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform and runs on Windows 10S.

Qualcomm had announced its plans early last year of having partnered with OEMs such as ASUS, HP and Lenovo to launch new Snapdragon 835 SoC-powered Windows 10 PCs.

Last December, Qualcomm at it’s annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii, unveiled the first Snapdragon-powered PCs, HP ENVY x2 and 2-in-1 convertible ASUS NovaGo.