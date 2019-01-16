Microsoft’s foldable Surface phone may finally launch as company builds customised Windows OS

2019 is set to be the year of foldable phones. After Royole Corp (FlexPai) and Samsung unveiled the world’s first commercial foldable phones, Microsoft is joining the bandwagon with customised Windows interface for future devices.

TheVerge reports that Microsoft has shifted its attention to foldable phones and dual-screen devices for its future Windows and Surface products. The company is primarily working on a modified version of Windows that could run apps on the future foldable screens.

The website also reported that Microsoft is also working with chipset partner Intel and other OEMs to develop Windows-based foldable devices. These devices could be the successor to the 2-in-1s currently offered by several PC and laptop brands.

Recently, the first codes hinting at Microsoft foldable devices were spotted online. The company is believed to be working on a ‘modular version’ of Windows for the new hardware.

Project Andromeda

Microsoft has long been rumoured to be working on a foldable Surface hardware under its Project Andromeda. According to a new book ‘Beneath a Surface’, written by journalist and tech blog Thurrot.com collaborator Brad Sam, the foldable phone with Windows could launch later this year.

Back in July last year, TheVerge had reported that Microsoft was working on a Surface phone that can fit in your pocket and would be “new and disruptive.” The device was supposed to blur the lines between mobile and stationary computing, said a leaked internal document.

More foldable devices

Samsung and Royole Corp will not be alone in their endevours to tap the new foldable phone segment. Google has already introduced a new UI for foldable phones. Google’s native software support indicates at growing interest from smartphone companies to launch their own version of foldable phones. According to rumours, Google may very well launch a foldable Pixel phone later this year to showcase its new software.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 14:34 IST