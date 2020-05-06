e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Microsoft’s Forza Street is now available on Android, iOS

Microsoft’s Forza Street is now available on Android, iOS

Users who register till June 5 will get a 2017 Ford GT along with in-game credits and gold.

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 14:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Forza Street availability for Android and iOS was announced earlier this year during the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch.
Forza Street availability for Android and iOS was announced earlier this year during the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch. (Forza Street)
         

Microsoft’s most popular racing franchise ‘Forza Street’ is now available on Android and iOS. Microsoft had launched Forza Street on Windows 10 last year, and announced the availability for mobile earlier this year during the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch.

Forza Street is available on the App Store for iOS, and Google Play for Android users. The game is free to download and is almost 2GB. Microsoft also lets players maintain their progress using the Xbox Live sign-in option.

The mobile version of Forza Street is based in a street racing world featuring a narrative driven campaign, weekly ‘Spotlight’ events and limited time themed events as well. There will be weekly rivals events as well where players can compete with others within the same community.

Forza Street is also offering a launch offer for players who join the game till June 5. These players will get a 2017 Ford GT along with in-game credits and gold that can help them unlock new cars. There’s another offer exclusive for Samsung which stems from the company’s partnership with Microsoft. Players who download Forza Street from the Samsung Galaxy Store will get the 2015 Ford Mustang GT along with a custom Galaxy themed paint.

In addition to this, Galaxy S20 users will get the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a custom Galaxy paint, in-game credits and gold.

top news
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech