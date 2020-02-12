Microsoft’s Google Stadia-rival ‘xCloud’ gets a big push from Samsung

tech

Samsung has joined hands with Microsoft to bring support for Xbox cloud gaming. The partnership is also expected to bring support for Microsoft’s long-awaited cloud-based gaming streaming platform, xCloud. The company announced the partnership at its Unpacked 2020 event where it showcased Galaxy S20, Z Flip, and other premium devices.

The partnership hints at the possible arrival of xCloud streaming service on Samsung’s products including smartphones. More details about the partnership are going to be divulged later this year.

“Having partners join us on our journey to delivering high-quality game streaming to players is of the utmost importance,” Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s Project xCloud chief, told The Verge.

“We’ve seen positive feedback from Project xCloud preview participants testing a range of Galaxy devices, and it will only get better as we continue to work closely with Samsung on refining the experience. It’s an exciting time to be working on Project xCloud, and we can’t wait to share more about our work with Samsung later this year,” he added.

Samsung and Microsoft have been working together on a variety of things. Last year, the duo announced that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 will launch with key Microsoft apps including OneDrive, Outlook, Your Phone app with Link to Windows, and access to Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The “Your Phone” has been one of the biggest features of the collaboration. It allows users to access your recent photos, text messages, notifications and mobile apps on their Windows 10 PC.

As far as xCloud goes, Microsoft has been forming alliances to make its cloud-based gaming more widely adopted when it officially launches. The company plans to launch xCloud later this year. The gaming platform is expected to arrive with PC streaming and controller support as well. Currently, the service is available as beta to select users.

Google has already launched xCloud-like platform ‘Google Stadia’. Since its launch in November last year, Google has been increasing the game catalogue.