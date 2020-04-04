e-paper
Microsoft’s Ignite conference in September will be held digital-only

Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Microsoft announced it will be hosting its events online-only for the rest of the year.
Microsoft has announced that ‘Ignite’ which is its final major conference of 2020 in September has been shifted to a digital-only format.

“The safety of our community is top priority. In light of global health concerns due to COVID-19, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Ignite conference as a digital experience, in lieu of an in-person event,” the company said in a statement.

‘Ignite’ is Microsoft’s conference for IT professionals and developers.

“We look forward to bringing together our community to learn innovative ways to build solutions, migrate and manage your infrastructure, and connect with Microsoft experts and other technology professionals from around the globe,” said the company.

With the latest development, Microsoft joins a growing list of tech companies who have been moving their events online.

Microsoft earlier cancelled its flagship developer conference Build 2020 in-person, scheduled to take place in the US from May 19-21. Microsoft uses Build conference, attended by over 5,000, to showcase new technologies and features for its Office and Windows products.

Microsoft has also cancelled its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit in Seattle.

