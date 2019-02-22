Microsoft’s My Office app is now simply ‘Office’

Replacing the currently existing “MyOffice” app on Windows 10, Microsoft is rolling out a new free pre-installed “Office” app for users without an Office 365 subscription requirement.

“MyOffice” app allows users to access and use their Office 365 -- Microsoft’s subscription services with programmes including Word, PowerPoint, Excel and OneNote -- from one spot.

The new “Office” app would facilitate quick access to common Office apps and services, finding a full list of apps and services available along with tutorials and getting documents from any application in one place, the software giant wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.

Keeping organisations in mind, Microsoft has added several capabilities that would be useful for IT administrators.

“With ‘Office’, people would be able to customize their user experience with branding from the organisation, access third party apps, activate Microsoft Search to find documents and people across the organisation in addition to their own apps and documents in one click,” the post said.

The new app would become available to Windows 10 users on a rolling basis over the next few weeks and would be installed automatically as an update to the “MyOffice” app.

“The app works with any Office 365 subscription, Office 2019, Office 2016 and Office Online - the free web-based version of Office for consumers,” the post added.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 19:12 IST