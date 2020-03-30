Microsoft’s new job opening reveals new details about Windows 10x

tech

Windows 10x is a new extension of Microsoft’s legacy Windows 10 operating system. For the new software iteration, Microsoft is betting big on newer form factors such as dual-screen devices. The company has now posted a new job opening which gives a better understanding of Microsoft’s plans for Windows 10x.

Microsoft is looking for a software engineer in the US who can help the Windows Devices and User Experience (WDUX) team develop solutions for usage of devices in “non-traditional postures.” Microsoft says such use cases could be using tablets and foldables away from a desk.

The WDUX team is responsible for building solutions around devices and new form factors including Windows 10x for Surface Neo.

“The Natural User Interfaces (NUI) team is looking to hire talented engineers to build new and improved ways to make it easy for users to be productive when interacting with Devices in non-traditional postures (ex: using tablets and foldables away from a desk), using a wide range of natural input modalities: Pen, Typing on a digital keyboard, Voice and multi-modal use cases,” the job description read.

So far, it’s been widely believed Windows 10x is aimed at the dual-screen foldable-like devices. The job description, however, suggests the software could be more than that. It further suggests a different ecosystem that will be developed Windows 10x software.

Windows 10x already comes with a slew of UI changes. For instance, it has a completely different Start menu which accommodates all the apps and universal search. There’s also a big focus on making the multi-tasking on the new devices.