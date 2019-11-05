e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Microsoft’s new Office app combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint in single app

Microsoft’s new Office app (preview) is available to Android users through Google Play Store and to iOS users through Apple’s TestFlight programme.

tech Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Orlando
Microsoft launches new Office app for Android, iOS
Microsoft launches new Office app for Android, iOS (Microsoft)
         

Microsoft on Monday unveiled a new Office app for iOS and Android that combines three most popular apps -- Word, Excel and PowerPoint -- into a single go-to app for mobile productivity.

The users no longer need to download each app separately, the tech giant announced at its flagship “Ignite” conference here.

“With the new Actions pane, you can intuitively complete a variety of common on-the-go tasks, such as creating and signing PDFs and sharing files between devices,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Launched as a public preview, the Office app is available to Android users through Google Play Store and to iOS users through Apple’s TestFlight programme.

The new Office app uses the unique advantages of mobile devices to make content creation easier. For instance, you can snap the picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file, or transform tables from a printed page to Excel.

The company also announced the general availability of the all-new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser set for January 15 release. The all-new Microsoft Edge offers the enterprise new tab page, where users will have direct access to Microsoft 365 files.

Microsoft Edge is now available across devices, including Windows 10, Windows 8x, Windows 7, macOS, iOS and Android, said the company.

tags
top news
Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening
Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
A look at proposals that didn’t make the cut in Central Vista revamp
A look at proposals that didn’t make the cut in Central Vista revamp
UP man eats 41 eggs as part of bet, dies: Police
UP man eats 41 eggs as part of bet, dies: Police
Virat Kohli Birthday Special: 10 phenomenal records of the Indian captain
Virat Kohli Birthday Special: 10 phenomenal records of the Indian captain
Maharashtra parties struggle with numbers as Nov 9 deadline approaches
Maharashtra parties struggle with numbers as Nov 9 deadline approaches
Maharashtra impasse: Sena leaders meet Governor; Sharad Pawar briefs Sonia
Maharashtra impasse: Sena leaders meet Governor; Sharad Pawar briefs Sonia
trending topics
Virat Kohli BirthdayIndrani MukerjeaSSC MTS Result 2019Anushka SharmaMilind SomanMi Note 10

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech