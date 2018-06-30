Microsoft’s new ‘pocketable’ Surface to blur lines between PC, mobile

Details of Microsoft’s secret Surface device codenamed “Andromeda” that it reportedly plans to release in 2018, have been leaked, suggesting it may come with a dual-display design. The “pocketable Surface device” that has appeared multiple times in patents is something the company has quietly incubated internally.

It will create a “new and disruptive” device category to influence the overall Surface roadmap and blur the lines between a personal computer (PC) and a mobile, The Verge reported late on Friday.

According to an internal Microsoft document the device brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience”.

Microsoft is reportedly experimenting with “stylus” input for “Andromeda”, so that the device could fold over like a book and a pen could be used to capture digital ink.

“Prototype devices include styluses and notepad-like apps to capture notes. Microsoft is also experimenting with Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) processors inside prototype ‘Andromeda’ devices, but it’s not clear if the company will proceed with Intel or Qualcomm for a final device,” the report added.