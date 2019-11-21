Microsoft’s Outlook web mail to soon get Gmail, Drive, Calendar integration

tech

Microsoft’s Outlook.com web mail client may soon get Google’s Gmail, Drive and Calendar integration. According to reports, Microsoft has already begun testing the integration with some users.

Twitter user Florian B posted a screenshot of the upcoming feature. According to the screenshot, Outlook shows a prompt with “Gmail + Outlook” caption, and a message, “Add your Google Mail and Calendar to Outlook and easily manage everything in one place.” From the screenshot it appears, users can add only one Gmail account right now.

You can now add your gmail account on https://t.co/qrV9WCmJyQ ! pic.twitter.com/KYvZe6wx7q — Florian B (@flobo09) November 20, 2019

As The Verge points out, Microsoft’s Gmail integration is quite similar to what it offers on the Android and iOS version of the Outlook. As far as Drive integration goes, Outlook will soon support documents and files from Google’s platform.

Microsoft hasn’t yet officially announced the feature but here’s what it said in its statement to The Verge: “We are always looking for new ways to extend the best email experience to our customers and can confirm that we’re experimenting with a small set of Outlook.com users to learn and gather feedback.”