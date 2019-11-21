e-paper
Microsoft’s Outlook web mail to soon get Gmail, Drive, Calendar integration

Soon, you will be able to access your Gmail and Calendar content within Microsoft’s Outlook.com.

tech Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft testing a new feature for Outlook users
Microsoft testing a new feature for Outlook users(REUTERS)
         

Microsoft’s Outlook.com web mail client may soon get Google’s Gmail, Drive and Calendar integration. According to reports, Microsoft has already begun testing the integration with some users.

Twitter user Florian B posted a screenshot of the upcoming feature. According to the screenshot, Outlook shows a prompt with “Gmail + Outlook” caption, and a message, “Add your Google Mail and Calendar to Outlook and easily manage everything in one place.” From the screenshot it appears, users can add only one Gmail account right now.

 

As The Verge points out, Microsoft’s Gmail integration is quite similar to what it offers on the Android and iOS version of the Outlook. As far as Drive integration goes, Outlook will soon support documents and files from Google’s platform.

ALSO READ: Beware, fake Windows 10 update email scam is doing the rounds

Microsoft hasn’t yet officially announced the feature but here’s what it said in its statement to The Verge: “We are always looking for new ways to extend the best email experience to our customers and can confirm that we’re experimenting with a small set of Outlook.com users to learn and gather feedback.”

