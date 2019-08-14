Microsoft’s ‘Project Scarlett’ to be 4X powerful than Xbox One X

tech

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:33 IST

Microsoft is currently working on its next-gen Xbox and now head of the division Phil Spencer has doled out more information about the anticipated gaming console.

In an interview with Gamespot, Spencer revealed that Microsoft’s focus for its next Xbox console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is on frame rate and playability. The console will be approximately four times as powerful as the Xbox One X.

Microsoft is also looking at having games run at 4K 60fps for enhanced gaming with reduced lags. Backward compatibility is also one of the goals for the next console to enable support for all four generations of content as well as controllers. Microsoft also said the console will show up to 120 frames per second and pack a solid-state drive. This will allow games to load much faster than on its previous consoles.

Microsoft unveiled its Project Scarlett earlier this June at E3 2019. Project Scarlett is slated to arrive in Holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite as a launch title.

Microsoft is also prepping its streaming service Project xCloud which will go into preview this October. Project xCloud aims to give users the experience of high-end console gaming on devices like smartphones and tablets. The streaming service will be developed on the same Xbox Live infrastructure allowing users to continue where they left off.

With inputs from ANI.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:02 IST