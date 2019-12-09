e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Microsoft’s updated Office mobile apps can read text out loud

The apps now have a more consistent visual design, which includes new app icons, splash screens, cards, typography and more.

tech Updated: Dec 09, 2019 07:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive will now all share common design elements and look far more similar.
MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive will now all share common design elements and look far more similar. (Bloomberg)
         

Microsoft has given a facelift to its Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel and PowerPoint mobile apps. Designed with Microsoft’s Fluent Design system, the changes are meant to “take mobile productivity to the next level,” according to the tech giant.

The apps now have a more consistent visual design, which includes new app icons, splash screens, cards, typography and more.

Productivity features like Play My Emails will let users listen to their inbox as if it were a podcast, and “Read Aloud” will serve a similar function in Word and Office apps, Engadget has recently reported.

According to the company, its apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive will now all share common design elements and look far more similar.

Even Yammer, Teams, and Planner are getting new versions as well.

tags
top news
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Karnataka by-elections results today, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Karnataka by-elections results today, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
India’s bat-first woes continue, WI square series
India’s bat-first woes continue, WI square series
Assam up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
Assam up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
In UK, Conservative Party’s poll video features PM Modi to woo Indian voters
In UK, Conservative Party’s poll video features PM Modi to woo Indian voters
7 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty after Unnao rape victim’s death
7 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty after Unnao rape victim’s death
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech