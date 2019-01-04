Microsoft’s Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18309 update brings ‘password-less’ sign-in options

Microsoft wants to make passwords obsolete. The company has already published a detailed roadmap for a tech ecosystem without passwords. Windows could very well be Microsoft’s first product to do away with the need of passwords.

The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18309 (19H1) features support for new ‘password-less’login. Essentially, Microsoft is now asking users to sign in to Windows 10 with their registered phone. Microsoft will send a unique passcode to the phone – similar to two-step verification process. Once you’ve set up the account, you can use Windows Hello Face, Fingerprint, or a PIN to log in Windows 10.

How to create password-less number account

You can create one password-less account through Microsoft apps such as Word on your smartphone. The feature is available for both iOS and Android devices. Sign up with Word and sign up with your phone number under “Sign in or Sign up for free.”

How to link password-less account to Windows

After having signed up, go to your Settings on your Windows devices. Then go to Accounts > Family & other Users > “Add someone else to this PC”.

Lock your device and choose the phone number account from the sign-in screen.

Select “sign in options” and then click on alternatives such as PIN lock and sign in.

Password-less ecosystem

Back in May last year, Microsoft published a detailed blog on its password-replacement offerings.

Microsoft’s password-less strategy (Microsoft)

“At its core, our fundamental philosophy is simple: devalue the password, and replace it with something that eradicates its use for the end user and drains its value for an attacker. Passwords have been a big part of our digital lives. To fully get rid of them, not only do we need to address all that is bad with them, we also need to acknowledge all that is good; they are familiar, portable, and can be used almost everywhere,” said the company in a post.

Microsoft suggested creating password-replacement offerings such as Windows Hello, a facial recognition technology, Authenticator app, and FIDO2 security keys.

Watch Microsoft’s guide for a password-less ecosystem

