Microsoft’s Windows 10X to install an update in less than 90 seconds

tech

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:15 IST

Microsoft at its 365 Developer Day shed light on Windows 10X, described as an “expression of Windows 10.” Aimed at the dual-screen devices, expected to be mainstream this year, Windows 10X is also going to fix a big problem that has plagued Windows users for years – slow update installs.

Microsoft says it has reworked the software to make it super fast to install and update. The company claims Windows 10X users can download an OS update and switch to the newer version at reboot in less than 90 seconds.

Microsoft achieved this by separating operating system, drivers and apps from the data. This enables the company to get a device to quickly switch to the newer version after it’s rebooted following an update in the background.

As said earlier, Windows users, even with premium devices, have long grappled with slow downloads and installs problem. The rebooting of Windows 10 on certain devices after an update is even slower. People often escape this problem by turning off the automatic OS updates. Windows 10X will be clearly be a big improvement over this.

That said, Windows 10X is a part of Microsoft’s two-pronged strategy for the upcoming trend of dual-screen devices. The strategy involves rolling out reference hardware and a newer Windows iteration.

Microsoft says Windows 10X is aimed at the “first-time apps will run in containers to deliver non-intrusive updates and improved system resources for extended battery life.”

For now, Windows 10X will remain exclusive to dual-screen devices as the company has no plans to bring it to the regular PCs.