Home / Tech / Microsoft’s Windows 10X to install an update in less than 90 seconds

Microsoft’s Windows 10X to install an update in less than 90 seconds

Microsoft says the process of switching to newer version on Windows 10x after a reboot will not take more than 90 seconds.

tech Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Windows 10x to be faster than Windows 10
Windows 10x to be faster than Windows 10(pixabay)
         

Microsoft at its 365 Developer Day shed light on Windows 10X, described as an “expression of Windows 10.” Aimed at the dual-screen devices, expected to be mainstream this year, Windows 10X is also going to fix a big problem that has plagued Windows users for years – slow update installs.

Microsoft says it has reworked the software to make it super fast to install and update. The company claims Windows 10X users can download an OS update and switch to the newer version at reboot in less than 90 seconds.

Microsoft achieved this by separating operating system, drivers and apps from the data. This enables the company to get a device to quickly switch to the newer version after it’s rebooted following an update in the background.

As said earlier, Windows users, even with premium devices, have long grappled with slow downloads and installs problem. The rebooting of Windows 10 on certain devices after an update is even slower. People often escape this problem by turning off the automatic OS updates. Windows 10X will be clearly be a big improvement over this.

That said, Windows 10X is a part of Microsoft’s two-pronged strategy for the upcoming trend of dual-screen devices. The strategy involves rolling out reference hardware and a newer Windows iteration.

Microsoft says Windows 10X is aimed at the “first-time apps will run in containers to deliver non-intrusive updates and improved system resources for extended battery life.”

For now, Windows 10X will remain exclusive to dual-screen devices as the company has no plans to bring it to the regular PCs.

In tears again, victim's mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi's, says Shiv Sena
Assam NRC goes offline, company points to contract that wasn't renewed
PM Modi, 'extremely delighted' at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
Xiaomi Mi 10 could be a cheaper alternative to Samsung's Galaxy S20
Aston Martin's new convertible cuts its top-dropping time in half
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
'PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman': Donald Trump ahead of India visit
