Microsoft’s Windows Calculator is now open-source for developers

Microsoft is now making its Windows Calculator programme an open-source project on Github.

The move will allow developers around the world access to the high-end calculator application and also participate in reporting or even fixing issues. Developers can also use the open-source platform to create new design and customise the calculator. They can also integrate the app into their own application.

“Reviewing the Calculator code is a great way to learn about the latest Microsoft technologies like the Universal Windows Platform, XAML, and Azure Pipelines. Through this project, developers can learn from Microsoft’s full development lifecycle, as well as reuse the code to build their own experiences,” said the company in a blog post.

“It’s also a great example of Fluent app design. To make this even easier, we will be contributing custom controls and API extensions that we use in Calculator and other apps, to projects like the Windows Community Toolkit and the Windows UI Library,” it added.

You can check out full documentation on open-source Calculator app on Github.

The Calculator is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to make its technology widely available, especially to third-party developers through open-source. Recently, the company made about 60,000 patents open-source for Linux. Microsoft last year launched open-source codes for its classic File Manager application, allowing it to run on modern Windows 10 software.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:26 IST