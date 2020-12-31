e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Tech / Microsoft says North Korea-linked hackers stole sensitive information

Microsoft says North Korea-linked hackers stole sensitive information

Microsoft said on Monday it has taken control of web domains which were used by a hacking group called “Thallium” to steal information.

tech Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
Microsoft said on Monday it has taken control of web domains which were used by a hacking group called “Thallium” to steal information.
Microsoft said on Monday it has taken control of web domains which were used by a hacking group called “Thallium” to steal information.(AP)
         

Microsoft said on Monday it has taken control of web domains which were used by a hacking group called “Thallium” to steal information.

Thallium is believed to be operating from North Korea, Microsoft said in a blog post, and the hackers targeted government employees, think tanks, university staff members and individuals working on nuclear proliferation issues, among others.

Most of the targets were based in the United States, as well as Japan and South Korea, the company said. (https://bit.ly/2QB6CFc)

Thallium tricked victims through a technique known as “spear phishing”, using credible-looking emails that appear legitimate at first glance.

Microsoft said it now has control of 50 web domains used by the group to conduct its operations, following a case filed against the hacking group in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and a subsequent court order.

Thallium also used malware to compromise systems and steal data, and is the fourth nation-state group against which Microsoft has taken legal action, the company said.

tags
top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech