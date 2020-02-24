Microsoft, SBI Foundation to develop AI-based marketplace to help youth with disability for BFSI jobs

tech

Microsoft on Monday announced a partnership with State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation to help create opportunities for youth living with disabilities.

Under the partnership, the two organisations will develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered marketplace aimed at helping the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry to connect people living with disabilities for upskilling and employment.

The programme will be rolled out across the next three years. In the first year, 500 youths with disabilities will be upskilled for BFSI jobs across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region.

The programme will also be backed by various government organisations, industry skilling bodies, and non-profits.

“Focusing on accessibility, diversity, and inclusion is central to delivering on our mission of empowering every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. With over 26 million people living with disabilities in India, it’s essential that we find new ways to use technology to enable everyone to fully participate in the 21st century economy,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “SBI has always striven for inclusion and empowerment of people with disabilities in the banking sector. We are also helping our peer banks to do so. Our collaboration with Microsoft will help us leverage technology and our experience in training employees with disabilities will open more avenues for employment and engagement of people with disabilities not only in the banking sector, but the entire BFSI sector.”