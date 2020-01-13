e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Tech / Microsoft selects 54 startups from tier 2 cities under its ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ campaign

Microsoft selects 54 startups from tier 2 cities under its ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ campaign

The selected startups are part of Microsoft’s ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ initiative that works with local governments to strengthen the start-up ecosystem in each state.

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Microsoft to mentor 54 tech startups from five states
Microsoft to mentor 54 tech startups from five states(Microsoft )
         

Microsoft on Monday said it has selected 54 tech startups from five states -- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala and Telangana - and three from each state (total 15) will finally win a year-long mentorship programme and a two-day founder bootcamp.

The selected startups are part of Microsoft’s ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ initiative that works with local governments to strengthen the start-up ecosystem in each state. The top tech startups were selected through ‘Emerge-X’ competition and win Azure credits and a host of business and tech benefits.

“Through ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’, we’ve been able to reach some highly promising innovators from each of the five statesm” said Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft for Startups - MENA and SAARC.

“In the next phase of our journey, we look forward to engaging with more startups and accelerating their growth and providing them with Microsoft’s platform to go global,” she added.

ALSO READ: India’s about to hand people data Americans can only dream of

The competition received over 530 applications. The fifth edition of the competition was organized in Hyderabad in association with the Telangana government. More than 650 startups that participated in total five such events so far have benefited from the mentorship and guidance through technology workshops on Azure, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

tags
top news
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
‘PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case’: Rahul Gandhi
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech