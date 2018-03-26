Microsoft sets up ‘Garage’ at Hyderabad, its platform for IoT, robotics, and quantum computing

Microsoft today inaugurated the first ‘Garage’ in India here to provide its employees a platform to work on products and solutions based on new-age technologies like Internet of Things, robotics, and quantum computing. The 8,000 sq ft facility in the city is the second largest such unit globally for Microsoft after the one at its headquarters in Redmond, US.

The Garage programme has been in India since 2014 but a dedicated space has been provided now, Microsoft Garage India Director Reena Dayal said. She however declined to comment on the investment for the facility.

“The Garage is a platform for our employees that supports and encourages a culture of experimentation, working together across organisations and technology to explore ideas and build prototypes, adding value to existing products,” Jeff Ramos, Partner Director, Microsoft Garage told reporters here.

The first Garage was set up in 2009 at the company’s headquarters. Microsoft has since then set up such units at Vancouver, Silicon Valley, Israel and Beijing, among others. Ramos said the company will set up another Garage in Bengaluru later this year but declined to divulge more details.

“We have a huge team in India and they are contributing immensely to our offerings. The Garage programme in India will be a connector to bring together people across roles, skills, and experience to lend their passion to create solutions unique to this market,” he said.

The Garage at Hyderabad has three dedicated lab sections - a hub for hackathons and workshops, a makerspace and a reality room.