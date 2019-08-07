Microsoft shuts down developer-focused MSDN Magazine after 30 years

tech

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:33 IST

After over three decades of publication, Microsoft is shutting down its developer-focused MSDN Magazine.

The move comes after the software giant has migrated all of the magazine’s technical resources to websites including docs.microsoft.com, the Visual Studio Subscriptions portal and The Visual Studio Blog, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

In addition to the new online resources, Microsoft plans to archive all previous issues of MSDN Magazine and make them available online. Microsoft would refund users the remainder of their subscription after the last issue of MSDN Magazine is released in November.

Although MSDN Magazine has a legacy that stretches back over three decades, it only actually started getting produced under its current name since 2000.

At the time, Microsoft merged its Microsoft Systems Journal and Microsoft Internet Developer magazines into a single publication.

Microsoft Systems Journal started way back in 1986 as Microsoft’s first programming publication.

