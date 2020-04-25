e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Microsoft spotted showing Edge browser ads in Outlook web version

Microsoft spotted showing Edge browser ads in Outlook web version

The advertisement is reportedly seen as a small message on all the pages in Outlook, claiming that the company’s Edge browser is more compatible with the email service.

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The advertisement is reportedly seen as a small message on all the pages in Outlook, claiming that the company’s Edge browser is more compatible with the email service.
The advertisement is reportedly seen as a small message on all the pages in Outlook, claiming that the company’s Edge browser is more compatible with the email service. (Reuters)
         

Back in December, Microsoft was fond displaying advertisements in its Windows 10 Mail and Calendar desktop app with no options to remove them. This saw a lot of backlash from users. Now, something similar has been witnessed in Outlook mail. As spotted by Windows Latest, the Redmond-based tech giant has started showing ads for its fairly new Chromium-based Edge browser inside Outlook web interface. The advertisement is reportedly seen as a small message on all the pages in Outlook, claiming that the company’s Edge browser is more compatible with the email service.

As per the report, Outlook web is also showing “Get speed, performance, and compatibility with the new Microsoft Edge” ads with a link to download the browser. The message seems to be replaced after every refresh. Thankfully, there is an option to disable the ad. It is worth adding that this was visible only while using Outlook web in Chrome. It was not seen while using it in Firefox.

Microsoft Outlook web showing ads on Edge browser.
Microsoft Outlook web showing ads on Edge browser. ( Windows Latest )

The report says that the ads won’t show up if you are a regular Microsoft Edge user or a Microsoft 365 subscriber.

Also read: Microsoft 365 rolls out in India with new features: Here’s how much it will cost

However, Microsoft doesn’t seem to be alone in this game. Even Google is known to push its Chrome ads in applications like search homepage, Docs, Gmail and others.

It is worth noting that Microsoft Edge recently became the 2nd most popular browser after Google Chrome according to NetMarketShare’s March report. It now has 7.59% share in the desktop browser segment. Firefox has taken the third position with 7.19% followed by Internet Explorer with 5.87% market share. Google Chrome still leads with a mammoth 68.5% market share overall.

top news
Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind
Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Critical patients on plasma therapy ‘almost recovered’: Delhi health minister
Critical patients on plasma therapy ‘almost recovered’: Delhi health minister
LIVE: No public gathering in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says UP CMO
LIVE: No public gathering in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says UP CMO
Mandatory masks, social distancing: Delhi airport to reopen with new rules
Mandatory masks, social distancing: Delhi airport to reopen with new rules
Anand Mahindra impressed with this man’s modified e-rickshaw. Watch
Anand Mahindra impressed with this man’s modified e-rickshaw. Watch
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech