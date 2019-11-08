e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Microsoft starts shipping AR headset HoloLens 2

Microsoft unveiled its AR headset HoloLens 2 first at Mobile World Congress this year. HoloLens 2 is being offered in three pricing options.

tech Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Microsoft Hololens 2.
Microsoft Hololens 2.(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset, which was introduced at Mobile World Congress back in February, is now available to purchase. The HoloLens 2 is shipping in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The next-generation AR headset is built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip and is targeted at enterprise, not mainstream customers, CNET reported on Thursday.

As per the report, the headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to enable direct manipulation of holograms in a more realistic fashion.

Microsoft is offering three pricing options for HoloLens 2: A $3,500 HoloLens 2 developer edition (available with financing for $99 per user per month); a HoloLens 2 device-only SKU for $3,500; and a HoloLens 2 subscription version (with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist preloaded) starting at $125 per user per month.

Additionally, the tech giant is also working on a custom US military version of the HoloLens.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech