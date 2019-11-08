Microsoft starts shipping AR headset HoloLens 2
Microsoft unveiled its AR headset HoloLens 2 first at Mobile World Congress this year. HoloLens 2 is being offered in three pricing options.tech Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:33 IST
Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset, which was introduced at Mobile World Congress back in February, is now available to purchase. The HoloLens 2 is shipping in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.
The next-generation AR headset is built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip and is targeted at enterprise, not mainstream customers, CNET reported on Thursday.
As per the report, the headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to enable direct manipulation of holograms in a more realistic fashion.
Microsoft is offering three pricing options for HoloLens 2: A $3,500 HoloLens 2 developer edition (available with financing for $99 per user per month); a HoloLens 2 device-only SKU for $3,500; and a HoloLens 2 subscription version (with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist preloaded) starting at $125 per user per month.
Additionally, the tech giant is also working on a custom US military version of the HoloLens.