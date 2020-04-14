Microsoft Surface Book 3’s price leaked: Here’s how much it will cost

tech

We have got our first major leak on the announced next-gen Surface Book, tipped as Microsoft Surface Book 3, and that deals with its price. Tech blogger Dan Charlton has posted a screenshot of a retailer listing showing two mysterious devices named ‘Surface Project T’ and ‘Surface Project U’. As per Charlton, these devices are the upcoming Microsoft Surface Book 3’s 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen variants.

The screenshot shows the price of Surface Book 3’s 13.5-inch variant ranging from EUR 1617.60 without VAT (roughly Rs 1,35,000) to EUR 2616.70 (roughly Rs 2,18,000) without VAT. Also mentioned is that it could arrive in five configurations on the basis of RAM and storage capacities.

As for the larger 15-inch version, the Surface Book 3 starts at EUR 2234.10 (roughly Rs 1,86,000) and go up to EUR 3441.70 (roughly Rs 2,87,000). A total of nine items are listed under the ‘Surface Project U’ moniker, indicating there could be as many as nine variants of the device.

If the assumption by Charlton turns out to be correct, Microsoft fans will get more options than ever to chose from upon the launch. The listing screenshot also mentions the accessories including a Surface power supply, Surface USB-C travel hub and the Microsoft Surface Dock 2.

Meanwhile other reports add that Microsoft has delayed the launch of its Surface Neo dual-screen devices running Windows 10X. The company is said to be focusing on bringing Windows 10X to the single-screen devices. The reports come at a time when Microsoft, like other technology companies, have been grappling with the disruption caused the Covid-19 pandemic. While its cloud and remote collaboration service like Teams are growing, hardware portfolio is set to take a hit due to the supply issues.