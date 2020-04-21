e-paper
Microsoft Surface Go 2 to launch next month at a starting price of $399: Report

Microsoft’s -second-generation Surface Go 2 could make its debut as early as next month.

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft Surface Go 2 is said to feature a larger display than the original Surface Go.
Microsoft has been rumoured of working on a new Surface Go 2 tablet. Microsoft could now be launching its new Surface product as early as next month.

According to a report by Windows Central, the new Surface Go 2 will feature a larger 10.5-inch display but on the same size as the Surface Go. It will instead feature slimmer bezels. This would also make it possible for the keyboards and accessories available for the Surface Go compatible with the new edition. The display’s resolution will also be bumped to 1920x1280 pixels.

The report also reveals the starting price of Surface Go 2 which would be $399 for the base model. This is the same price the original Surface Go launched at. This entry-level Surface Go 2 will come with Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It could also come with support for Wi-Fi 6.

The premium variant of Surface Go 2 is said to be powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y processor. It will also pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB on-board storage. This Surface Go 2 will be available in a LTE variant as well. Pricing for this one hasn’t been revealed yet but it could range around $500.

More details on the Surface Go 2 include Windows 10 Home in S Mode, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and Windows Hello facial recognition. It will feature one USB-C port, a headphone jack and Surface Connect port.

