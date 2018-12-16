Microsoft Surface Go India launch: Top features of the new smart tablet

Microsoft will soon launch its latest device ‘Surface Go’ in India. The hybrid 2-in-1 tablet competes with Apple’s iPad Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4.

Microsoft Surface Go is already up for pre-orders in India exclusively via Flipkart. The base model of the tablet is priced at Rs 38,599 whereas the top-end model costs Rs 50,999.

Here are the top features of Microsoft’s new Surface Go device.

Display

Microsoft Surface Go comes with a 10-inch PixelSense display with 1800x1200 pixels resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio and 217ppi resolution. The 10-point multi-touch display has 1500:1 contrast ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Performance

The latest Surface Go is powered by Intel’s new Pentium Gold processor 4415Y with up to 8GB of RAM. The base model comes with 4GB of RAM. For graphics, Surface Go relies on Intel HD Graphics 615.

The device also features TPM 2.0 for enterprise security and Windows Hello, Microsoft’s facial recognition technology for authentication. Surface Go has 128GB SSD. Both the models of the device come with Office 365 (30-days trial).

Camera, audio

Microsoft Surface Go comes with 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p Skype HD video and 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080HD video support. While the device has single microphone, Surface Go has 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. ALSO READ: Microsoft Surface Go LTE version launched

Connectivity

Microsoft’s new Surface tablet in India has 1 x USB-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSDXC card reader, 1 Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port and is also compatible with Surface Dial. It is Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compatible and supports Bluetooth Wireless 4.1.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 15:57 IST