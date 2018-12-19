Microsoft Surface Go launched in India: Price, full specifications, features

Microsoft has officially announced the launch of Surface Go tablet in India. Touted as the company’s smallest and most affordable tablet, Microsoft Surface Go will be available in India later this month. The tablet is already up for pre-orders on Flipkart with price starting at Rs 38,599.

The top-end model of Microsoft Surface Go featuring Intel 4415Y, 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM/ Wi Fi is priced at Rs 50,999. The company is also offering accessories such as Surface Go Signature Type Cover – Black and Colour – priced at Rs 8,699 and Rs 11,799 respectively.

Microsoft Surface Go: Full specifications

Microsoft Surface Go features a 10-inch PixelSense display with 1800x1200 pixels resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio and 217ppi resolution. It has 10-point multi-touch display with 1500:1 contrast ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The tablet is powered by Intel’s new Pentium Gold processor 4415Y with up to 8GB of RAM and Intel HD Graphics 615. The device comes with 128GB SSD. On the software front, Microsoft Surface Go runs on Windows 10S.

Microsoft Surface Go has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with full HD Skype HD video. On the back it has an 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera with full HD video support. For audio, it has 2W front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 10:38 IST