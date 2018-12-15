Microsoft Surface Go pre-order starts in India: Price, specifications

With an aim to take on the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Microsoft on Saturday brought its smallest and affordable Surface Go device to India. Microsoft launched the Surface Go globally earlier this year.

The new Microsoft Surface Go can be pre-ordered from 12:00 pm today exclusively via Flipkart. Microsoft Surface Go starts at Rs 38,599 for the 4GB RAM plus 64GB onboard storage. The Surface Go also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which will be available at Rs 50,999.

The Surface Go Type cover in black can be purchased at Rs 8,699, while the Signature Type cover will retail at Rs 11,799.

Microsoft Surface Go specifications

Microsoft Surface Go features a 10-inch PixelSense display with 1800x1200 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. The 2-in-1 device comes with the Surface Pen which has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Under the hood of the Surface Go runs the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y. Microsoft promises up to nine hours of battery life on the Surface Go.

The 2-in1 tablet comes with Surface Connect for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging, a headphone jack and a microSD card reader for storage expansion.

In the camera department, the Surface Go features a 5-megapixel HD camera and rear auto-focus 8-megapixel HD camera, along with dual microphones.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 11:45 IST