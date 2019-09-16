e-paper
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 key specifications leaked ahead of October 2 launch

Microsoft is rumoured to launch launch a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 at its hardware event on October 3.

tech Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 to launch soon
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 to launch soon(Microsoft )
         

Microsoft may launch a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 next month alongside a 13.5-inch model, which is the same screen size as the Surface Laptop 2’s.

The company is also expected to launch an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3 and it is possible that this chip could be found on this rumoured 15-inch model, The Verge reported on Sunday.

As per the report, Microsoft will still offer a screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, as it did on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop.

In addition, the larger 15-inch model will likely support the Surface Pen as well.

The company is rumoured to launch dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus. In addition to the Centaurus, Microsoft would bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 in October.

Surface earbuds is also expected to launch, as well as new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:43 IST

