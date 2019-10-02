e-paper
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, new Windows devices to launch today

Microsoft will reportedly also launch a low-end Surface 7 tablet.

tech Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 to launch today
Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 to launch today(Microsoft )
         

Microsoft on Wednesday will introduce a range of new Surface devices at its New York City event. The company is expected to launch a new tablet, laptop and 2-in-1. Among other expected announcements include a new custom version of Windows for dual screens. Microsoft’s hardware event is scheduled to start at 7.30PM IST tonight and you can watch the livestream at the company’s official website.

This time Microsoft will reportedly launch a low-end Surface 7 tablet and instead of Intel on the inside, the device, codenamed Campus, could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC, CNET reported.

In addition, the company was rumoured to launch a dual-screen Surface device, code-named Centaurus. Microsoft will also bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3. Surface earbuds are also expected to launch, as well as new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key.

As per reports, the new Surface devices would most likely be powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors and might include USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports. At last year’s event, Microsoft had announced Surface Pro 6 laptop/tablet hybrid, Surface Laptop 2 notebook, its Surface Studio 2 desktop computer and the Surface headphones.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 15:59 IST

