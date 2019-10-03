e-paper
Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Earbuds and more launched

Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Earbuds, Surface Neo, Surface Pro X and Surface Duo.

tech Updated: Oct 03, 2019 08:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
New Microsoft Surface devices launched
New Microsoft Surface devices launched(Microsoft )
         

Microsoft at its October 2019 Event unveiled a range of new Windows devices and accessories. The latest range includes generational upgrade to Surface laptop and tablet. The new line-up also includes foldable dual-screen Surface devices as well.

Some other big announcements include Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Earbuds, Surface Neo, Surface Pro X and Surface Duo.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes with the latest 10th-generation quad-core processors from Intel, while the 15-inch model comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 7 processor, or as Microsoft calls it, “Ryzen 7 Surface Edition”.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 will start at $999 and will go up to $1,199 for the 15-inch model.

Microsoft has updated its Surface Pro 6 tablet with the Surface Pro 7. Like the Surface Laptop 3, it finally gets a much-requested USB-C connection.

Inside, there is an option of tenth-generation Intel Core CPUs, and storage options that run from a 128GB SSD through to 1TB. The Surface Pro 7 will launch on October 22, starting at $749.

 

The company has introduced their first noise cancelling wireless earbuds for $249 and these will be available later this year. There are two mics embedded in each bud and it comes with 24 hours of battery life.

They also feature touch controls and integration with Microsoft Office apps. The company unveiled the Surface Neo. It runs a new version of Windows called Windows 10X and is expected to come at the end of 2020.

It is two 9-inch tablets put together into a dual-screen machine so it looks like a notebook. Surface Pro X is the first ARM-based Surface from Microsoft since the Surface 2. It powered by a custom SQ1 processor. That chipset has “Snapdragon mobile DNA,” according to Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, alongside an “integrated AI accelerator.” The laptop has integrated LTE support, USB-C, and fast charging to the boot.

The 2-in-1 laptop will be available from November 5 for $999 and one can pre-order the device starting Wednesday. In addition, the tech giant also showcased a foldable Surface Duo phone that runs on Android.

The company said the two screens would make users more productive. The Duo has two 5.6-inch displays merged by a 360-degree hinge and will be available by next year.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 08:56 IST

