Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India, prices start at Rs 83,999: Specifications, features

Microsoft on Monday announced the availability of its Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India. The new devices will be available online via Amazon and Flipkart and offline via select retail stores of Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales among others.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 83,999. Surface Laptop 2 price in India starts at Rs 91,999.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 pixels resolution and 267ppi pixel density. The device runs on Intel Core 8th Gen i5-8250U or i7-8650U5 processor with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and Intel UHD Graphics 620. It comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD storage options.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 runs on Windows 10 Home with Office 365 30-days of trial. It features Windows Hello face authentication camera, 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p Skype HD video, 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p full HD video, dual microphones and 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 1 x full-size USB 3.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Mini DisplayPort, 1 x Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port, and MicroSDXC card reader. The device is claimed to deliver 13.5 hours of local video playback.

Surface Pro 6 is said to be 1.5 times faster than its predecessor (Microsoft)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with 2256 x 1504 pixels resolution and 201ppi pixel density. It runs on Intel Core 8th Gen i5 or i7 processor with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and Intel UHD Graphics 620. It also comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD storage options.

Full price details of Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 (Microsoft)

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 runs on Windows 10 Home with Office 365 30-days of trial. The laptop Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing), 720p HD camera (front-facing), stereo microphones, and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby premium.

Connectivity options include 1 x full-size USB 3, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Mini DisplayPort, and 1 x Surface Connect port. Surface Laptop 2 is said to deliver up to 14.5 hours of local video playback.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:34 IST