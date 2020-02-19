e-paper
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 now available in India, price starts at Rs 70,990

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 which it launched back in October is now available for purchase in India.

tech Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 goes on sale in India.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 goes on sale in India.(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is finally available in India. The Surface Pro 7 had launched back in October along with the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X. Microsoft has listed the other two products on its India website but the sale hasn’t started as yet.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can be purchased through Amazon India and Flipkart. The latest Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch display and it runs Windows 10 Home OS. The company promises one-day battery life on the Surface Pro 7.

There are different variants of the Surface Pro 7 with the base model starting at Rs 70,990. With this consumers will get 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and Intel i3-1005G1 10th gen processor. This Surface Pro 7 also comes in platinum colour.

The Surface Pro 7 with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and i5-1035G4 10th gen processor retails for Rs 85,990. This variant of the Surface Pro 7 is available in platinum colour. The same model but with 256GB SSD and in black colour can be purchased at Rs 1,13,990. The high-end variant of the Surface Pro 7 is priced at Rs 1,37,990. This one has 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and runs i7-1065G7 10th gen Intel processor. And it comes in black colour.

As for the accessories, the Surface Pro 7 signature type cover is priced at Rs 15,389. The signature type keyboard costs a little higher at Rs 14,633. More accessories include the Surface Pen at Rs 9.139 and the Surface Arc Mouse at Rs 6,950.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

