Microsoft Surface Pro notebook launched in India, price starts at Rs 64,999

Microsoft on Thursday announced the availability of Surface Pro notebook and accessories in India. Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro products will be available online via Amazon India and Flipkart, and across 130 retailers.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Surface Pro in India and offer our consumers another superior device that will enable them create, study, work and play virtually anywhere,” said Vineet Durani, Director, Windows and Devices, Microsoft India.

Microsoft Surface Pro specifications, features

Microsoft Surface Pro features a high-resolution 12.3-inch “PixelSense” touch display that supports the new Surface Pen 4. The first generation, 2-in-1 detachable of the Microsoft Surface series comes in five models starting at a price of Rs 64,999 and going up to Rs 182,999.

The complete price list of Microsoft Surface Pro models, and accessories (Microsoft)

With a new hinge that adjusts to 165 degrees, users can now put the device into “Studio Mode”, thus, creating the optimal position to write or sketch.

It also has a tilt functionality that detects the angle of the Surface Pen to enable more natural shading.

At 8.5-mm thickness and weighing 767 grams, the notebook packs the in 7th-generation Intel Core processor with a a fanless design. Its battery supports up to 13.5 hours of life.

There is a full-size glass trackpad with five-finger multi-touch capabilities that allows for ultimate precision and the keyboard is wrapped in soft Alcantara material.