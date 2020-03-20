e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Microsoft Teams adds 12 million users in just 7 days as employees work from home

Microsoft Teams adds 12 million users in just 7 days as employees work from home

Microsoft Teams daily userbase has now reached 44 million after millions of users started working home. It also announced new features as part of its third anniversary celebrations.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft Teams completes three years since its launch, announces new features.
Microsoft Teams completes three years since its launch, announces new features.(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft Teams announced it saw a spike of 12 million daily users in the last seven days bringing its total to 44 million. As millions of employees scramble to work from home, this jump in userbase isn’t surprising. Microsoft Teams is also celebrating its third anniversary with new features rolling out today.

With an increase in user activity, Microsoft Teams also registered over 900 million meeting and calling minutes every day this week. Microsoft is also introducing new features for Teams available to users starting today. Microsoft Teams is getting real-time noise suspension for video conferencing by minimizing background noise.

There’s also a new raise hand feature which users can select to say something during large video conference calls. Microsoft will also let Teams users pop out chats into a separate window. Microsoft Teams is also getting an offline and low-bandwidth support which will allow users to do tasks like reading chat messages and replying to them.

Microsoft has also partnered with RealWear for head-mounted devices that Teams users can use to communicate hands-free from their job sites. Microsoft Teams’ device ecosystem is expanding to more products like the Yealink VC210 and Bose 700 UC noise-cancelling headphones.

Microsoft Teams’ new updates come a day after its rival Slack launched a major redesign to its app. Slack’s redesign offers a more simplified and customisable layout and features for its users. There’s a new navigation bar, compose button and the sidebar is now more convenient. Slack hasn’t reported any surge in userbase as yet.

tags
top news
Covid 19: What you need to know today
Covid 19: What you need to know today
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech