Microsoft Teams now has 13 million daily active users, narrows gap with Slack

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Microsoft on Wednesday said that ‘Microsoft Teams’, its professional collaboration software platform, has emerged the fastest growing application in the company’s history.

According to Microsoft, Teams has now 13 million daily active users and 19 million weekly active users. It also pointed out that 91 of the Fortune 100 are using its Teams application. The application is available in 53 languages across 181 markets.

Microsoft also announced new features for its Teams platform. Users will now receive priority notifications for important messages. It has also added WhatsApp-like read receipts. With the “Announcements” feature, Teams users can highlight important message in a channel. Users can now also post a single message across multiple channels at the same time. Microsoft is also empowering admins of channel with better moderation controls. For instance, they can choose which post can accept replies.

“Other new partner integrations for Teams include support for contact centers, compliance recording and cloud solution providers. And coming in August, we’re launching a Teams trial offering that will allow Microsoft 365 partners to initiate six-month trials for customers,” said Microsoft in a release.

Slack had 10 million daily active users as of January 2019. ( Microsoft )

The two-year-old Microsoft Teams competes with other professional messaging and collaboration platforms such as Facebook Workplace, Google Hangouts, and Slack.

The latest report from Microsoft suggests its Teams has now narrowed the gap with the popular Slack which earlier this year reported 10 million daily active users. Facebook’s Workplace is far behind with 2 million paid subscribers as of February this year.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:27 IST