Microsoft Teams suffers major outage as Europe starts work from home amid coronavirus

Microsoft’s messaging and collaboration tool ‘Teams’ suffered major outage affecting users across Europe. The app was back up online after almost two hours of interruption.

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft Teams wobbles
Microsoft Teams wobbles (Microsoft )
         

Microsoft Teams, a chat and collaboration tool for professionals, suffered a major outage on Monday. The outage, which lasted for roughly two hours, affected mostly European users who logged on the app to work remotely amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports, Microsoft Teams suffered outage early morning in Europe. According to downdetector.com, the outage started around 4PM IST and hit a big spike outage reports around 6.30PM. Most reported problems were “server connection”, “log in”, and “website.”. A Live outage map showed users in Europe were affected by the service interruption. There are small outage hotspots in parts of the US.

 

Microsoft was quick to acknowledge the issue and was able to bring Teams back up online after almost two hours. “Impact with TM206544 has been mitigated. Please see the admin center for details,” said the company in a tweet without elaborating the reasons for the outage.

 

 

Microsoft Teams’ outage comes at a time when firms around the world are asking their employees to work from. Teams and Slack are among the most popular collaboration tools for people working remotely.

The Verge in its report pointed out that apps like Teams are being used outside workplaces as well. It said some schools in Netherlands are asking the students to use Teams.

