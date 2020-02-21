Microsoft to bring its Defender security software to iOS, Android

tech

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:38 IST

Microsoft is planning to bring its Defender antivirus solution to mobile platforms. With support for both Android and iOS, Defender is going to be a part of Microsoft’s enterprise suite of apps.

The company announced that they plan to release the final version of the Defender app later this year, but they will be showing a preview at the RSA conference that’s scheduled for next week.

“Providing comprehensive protection across multiple platforms through a single solution and streamlined view is more important than ever. Next week at the RSA Conference, we’ll provide a preview of our investments in mobile threat defense with the work we’re doing to bring our solutions to Android and iOS,”Microsoft said.

Microsoft has also released a public preview of the Defender ATP (Advanced Threat Protection) for Linux. Microsoft had released macOS-supported version of its protection software last year.

Microsoft is known for making some pretty solid apps for mobile platforms and it will be interesting to see what they plan to do for mobile security. Especially for Apple on iOS since Apple does not allow security apps to scan other apps for threats or malware. Android, on the other hand, has plenty of antivirus apps that are supported but most of them are ineffective and unreliable.

