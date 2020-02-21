e-paper
Microsoft to invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over next five years, said CEO Satya Nadella

Nadella said the investment is “focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country.”

tech Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Mexico City
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers the keynote address at Build.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers the keynote address at Build.(AP)
         

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

Nadella said the investment is “focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country.”

Microsoft will build a new data center to deliver “client services to help every organization to really get an advantage and drive digital transformation,” added Nadella, who met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last year.

Also read: What can India expect from Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella’s visit as Trump arrives

The U.S. company will also invest in training labs and skills programs, Nadella said.

Lopez Obrador, speaking during his daily morning conference, said the investment showed Mexico was an attractive investment destination, touting a strong local currency, stable inflation, and prudent debt management by the government.

The leftist president has faced criticism his government’s policies have turned off local and foreign investors, which contributed to the economy last year contracting 0.1% in Mexico’s first annual decline in a decade.

