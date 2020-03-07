Microsoft to keep paying its hourly workers through coronavirus outbreak

tech

Mar 07, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the tech industry hard and most of them are temporarily shutting down factories, shifting work out and/or asking employees to stay at home and work.

Microsoft has made an important announcement in this situation. Washington state, which is home to Microsoft’s Redmond campus, has emerged as one of the worst hit areas affected by the virus in the US.

The company has already asked all employees to resist coming to office if they can. As a result, as Microsoft president Brad Smith explained in the company blog, the need for hourly workers has gone down.

“We have a reduced need in these regions for the on-site presence of many of the hourly workers who are vital to our daily operations, such as individuals who work for our vendors and staff our cafes, drive our shuttles, and support our on-site tech and audio-visual needs,” Smith said.

In a smart act of goodwill, Microsoft has announced that it will continue to pay its hourly workers at their full regular rates.

This decision is being hailed as a sincere act of decency in an industry that isn’t known for “genuine human-centricity”.

Smith explained that a move like this is easier for a large, profitable company like theirs and won’t be as easy for smaller businesses. But that Microsoft thought about this and implemented it speaks volumes.

This also endears the company to those hourly workers and everyone who works for it.