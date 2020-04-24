Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X Games soon: Here’s all we know so far

tech

If you were worried about the next generation consoles being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have news for you. It looks like Microsoft is on track with its upcoming Xbox Series X. Xbox head Phil Spencer was asked on Twitter how planning was going with the Series X.

Here’s what Spencer said -

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games) — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 23, 2020

This essentially means that we can expect information about games for the new console soon. Despite E3 being cancelled, Microsoft is supposed to hold an online event where the company will probably announce the price and the launch date of the Series X.