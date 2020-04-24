e-paper
Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X Games soon: Here’s all we know so far

The Xbox Series X price and launch date might be revealed soon

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Based on what we know so far - the Xbox Series X features an octa-core custom AMD Zen 2 CPU (7nm process) clocked at 3.8GHz along with a custom RDNA 2 GPU in addition to 12 TFLOPS and 52 CUs (Compute Units)
If you were worried about the next generation consoles being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have news for you. It looks like Microsoft is on track with its upcoming Xbox Series X. Xbox head Phil Spencer was asked on Twitter how planning was going with the Series X.

Here’s what Spencer said -  

This essentially means that we can expect information about games for the new console soon. Despite E3 being cancelled, Microsoft is supposed to hold an online event where the company will probably announce the price and the launch date of the Series X.