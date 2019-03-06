Microsoft to soon launch disc-free Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: Report

Microsoft is reportedly going to make a radical change in Xbox One console this year.

Windows Central reports Microsoft is will launch a disc-free system, dubbed as ‘Xbox One S All-Digital Edition’. The new console will start shipping in May with pre-orders starting next month. According to a separate report, the move will help bring down the price by up to $100 (Rs 7,000 approximately).

Apart from an ‘All-Digital Edition’, Microsoft is also said to be working on a Fortnite Edition console. As the name implies, the console will have Fortnite-based custom theme. The special edition, however, will be a regular version with a disc.

The Windows Central report pointed out that an ‘all-digital’ edition will limit a few features but it will help users access a bunch of pre-loaded games and better Microsoft Store integration.

Microsoft’s digital gaming console could be very well part of the company’s Project xCloud which aims to bring high-resolution online gaming on mobile devices. The company is leveraging its cloud-based Azure network and upcoming 5G infrastructure.

Microsoft hasn’t yet officially commented on the rumoured ‘Xbox One S All-Digital Edition’. The console could appeal to users who prefer to play online games and don’t want to spend more on a console. But still a large number of users invest in Blu-ray discs. Also, for the online gamers, data cap could be a big challenge.

