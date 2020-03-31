Microsoft to take on Grammarly with new Editor extension for Chrome and Edge

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:40 IST

Microsoft made a whole list of announcements last night including rebranding Office 365 as Microsoft 365. And one of the most interesting features added is the Microsoft Editor which is the company’s answer to Grammarly.

Microsoft has had grammar and spelling correction in Word and other Office apps for the longest, but Microsoft Editor will be taking things a little further by offering AI-powered writing suggestions. More importantly, it will be available on apps outside the Office repertoire as an extension on Chrome and the new Edge browser.

Here are all the new things the Microsoft Editor can do:

- Provides suggestions to improve sentence clarity

- Suggests alternate vocabulary

- Reminds you when to use formal language

- Supports over 20 languages

- A similarity checker helps catch plagiarism or lets you quickly provide citations if you’re the one writing

- Suggest alternative punctuation

- Suggest gender-neutral and inclusive terms to reduce inherent bias in writing

- Provide information on how long it takes to read or speak your document

For example, “the app might suggest ‘police officer’ instead of ‘policeman,’ or suggest you spell out an acronym upon the first mention. The app can even rewrite entire sentences”.

Editor will be taking on Grammarly which provides similar contextual suggestions. It starts rolling out today and will be globally available by the end of April.