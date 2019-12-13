e-paper
Microsoft unveils its next-gen console ‘Xbox Series X’

Microsoft dropped the first look of its upcoming gaming console Xbox Series X which is coming in holiday 2020.

Dec 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console unveiled.
Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console unveiled.(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft has taken the wraps off its next-generation gaming console which is officially called the “Xbox Series X”. Previously codenamed Project Scarlett, Microsoft had been sharing few details on its upcoming Xbox. The first official teaser of the Xbox Series X is out now giving us a look at the console’s design.

Microsoft unveiled the design and name of its upcoming console at the Game Awards 2019. Microsoft also showcased the trailer of Hellblade II, a new game for the Xbox Series X by Ninja Theory.

The Xbox Series X is starkly different from the previous Xbox consoles with a buffed up vertical frame. The Xbox Series X can be used horizontally too like the regular gaming consoles. The powerfully sized Xbox Series X also has a lot going on inside as explained by Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer, in an interview with Game Spot.

“We wanted to have a dramatic upgrade from the Xbox One base console. So when we do the math, we’re over eight times the GPU power of the Xbox One, and two times what an Xbox One X is,” Spencer was quoted as saying.

Microsoft Xbox Series X will be powered by custom designed AMD CPU based on Zen 2 and Radeon architecture. In comparison to the previous Xbox generations, the Xbox Series X will have four times the computing power. Spencer also confirmed the Xbox Series X will be equipped with NVMe solid-state drives which will help decrease load times.

 

The Xbox Series X will come with support for 8K graphics and 120Hz refresh rate. The gaming console will also be capable of ray tracing which would make for a more realistic gaming experience in terms of lighting, reflections and shadows. Microsoft Xbox Series X’s rival Sony PlayStation 5 is also confirmed to launch with ray tracing and 8K graphics. Both gaming consoles have a launch timeline for holiday 2020.

